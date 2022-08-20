Previous
Workshop #3 by narayani
Photo 2058

Workshop #3

Much better weather tonight, much drier sawdust and well seasoned wood all made for what I think will be a very successful firing. We’ll find out tomorrow. 🤞🏼🔥
narayani

Diana ace
With all those happy faces, it can only be good :-)
August 20th, 2022  
