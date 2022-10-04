Previous
Blurry by narayani
Photo 2103

Blurry

Low light, a moving baby and lots of cropping made for a very pixilated image, but I kinda like it. (Also all I have for today)
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
I like it too, how can one not 😊
October 4th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Me too, those eyes and that smile ......
October 4th, 2022  
