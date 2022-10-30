Previous
One Man’s Trash by narayani
Photo 2129

One Man’s Trash

Best use of plastic bag clips I’ve ever seen.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

narayani

narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
I must agree with you, this is so amazing and well done.
October 30th, 2022  
