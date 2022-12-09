Previous
Maccas and Magpies by narayani
Maccas and Magpies

I’ve eaten more Macdonalds since babysitting Ren this year than I have in my non-nanna life 😂 He falls asleep in the car, I’m hungry, drive-thru and a shady tree at Manning Park… Today joined by a family of magpies.
narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
