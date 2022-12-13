Previous
Last Tuesday
Last Tuesday

As promised, a photo of me in my new dress. It was very windy and I look the size of a barn which I don’t think I am (I hope!) and of course Sean is looking at something else, but Ren looks cute and it was the best of a bad lot 😂
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
