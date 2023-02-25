Previous
Yoghurt by narayani
Photo 2247

Yoghurt

Not taken today and heavily cropped. But I did have Ren here last night while the kids went out, and today. I’m knackered!
narayani

Kerry McCarthy ace
Sweet portrait!
February 25th, 2023  
