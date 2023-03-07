Previous
Context by narayani
Photo 2257

Context

I went back to Cottesloe this morning. with Naveena, for a look without the crowds. This is the (entire) piece I posted (a part of) on Sunday with a very conveniently placed photographer to show you the size. ( especially for @seacreature )
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Wow that is so amazing, those pieces of wood must all be cut just right! Fabulous shot.
March 7th, 2023  
