Previous
Next
💜 by narayani
Photo 2274

💜

Found this on our walk back from the mechanic. I’m hoping it’s a sign that the car issue is easily and cheaply fixed and Max’s anal gland issue will resolve itself without costing $750 🤞🏼
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise