Photo 2279
Not Today
Today was an emergency babysitting day which included lunch with Trudy. Ren was much easier to take out than last time I tried!
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2735
photos
26
followers
18
following
View this month »
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Tags
ceramics
Diana
ace
Love these patterns and colours!
March 29th, 2023
