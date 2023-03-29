Previous
Not Today by narayani
Photo 2279

Not Today

Today was an emergency babysitting day which included lunch with Trudy. Ren was much easier to take out than last time I tried!
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love these patterns and colours!
March 29th, 2023  
