First Time by narayani
Photo 2287

First Time

Seeing a cement truck in action 😄
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
Oh the excitement in that lovely little face!
April 6th, 2023  
