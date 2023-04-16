Previous
Boiled by narayani
Photo 2297

Boiled

The bundles after 3 hours of boiling (taken on Wednesday)
Had a lovely afternoon paddling on the river but no photos.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

narayani

