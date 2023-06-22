Sign up
Photo 2364
Printed
I spent the day working on my first assignment…it felt good 😊 The photo on the other hand, is a close up of the pot I printed on Monday.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Photo Details
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th June 2023 5:06pm
Tags
ceramics
,
botanical-printing
