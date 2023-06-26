Previous
Eucalyptus by narayani
Eucalyptus

Loved the sheen of the bark but I didn’t manage to capture it.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Merrelyn ace
I feel your pain. I love the colours and patterns of bark but I struggle to capture it.
June 26th, 2023  
Desi
I think you did manage to show there is a sheen on the bark - it looks like it is kind of glowing gold and cream to me.
June 26th, 2023  
