Photo 2414
Billie Bob
One of Thomas Dambo’s giants - this one in Subiaco. Ren was not impressed.
https://www.giantsofmandurah.com.au/start-your-adventure/
11th August 2023
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2870
photos
25
followers
18
following
661% complete
View this month »
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
Twentyseventeen and beyond
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
11th August 2023 12:05pm
Tags
giants
,
thomas-dambo
