Photo 2416
The Results
Some good, some not so good, and some amazing 🔥
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
0
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
Tags
ceramics
,
pitfiring
Diana
ace
You sure have some amazing pieces there, they will be winners!
August 13th, 2023
