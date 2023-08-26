Sign up
Previous
Photo 2429
Just Walkin’ the Dog
Ren stayed over last night ❤️
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2885
photos
25
followers
18
following
665% complete
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th August 2023 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chihuahua
,
toddler-life
Diana
ace
such a cute capture of him!
August 26th, 2023
