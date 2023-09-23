Previous
Sold! by narayani
I spent a big chunk of the day at the gallery and then had Ren overnight. We were all quite (pleasantly) shocked when this piece(s) top left sold for $1,200!
23rd September 2023

narayani

Diana
Congratulations, they are such special pieces :-)
September 24th, 2023  
