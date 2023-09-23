Sign up
Photo 2457
Sold!
I spent a big chunk of the day at the gallery and then had Ren overnight. We were all quite (pleasantly) shocked when this piece(s) top left sold for $1,200!
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
1
1
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2914
photos
25
followers
18
following
673% complete
Tags
ceramics
Diana
ace
Congratulations, they are such special pieces :-)
September 24th, 2023
