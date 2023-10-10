Sign up
Previous
Photo 2474
Lovely Light
But also windy. My excuse for poor focus. Lesson 6 completed and uploaded ✅
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
2930
photos
25
followers
18
following
677% complete
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th October 2023 2:50pm
Diana
ace
I am with you as far as wind is concerned, hard to take any flower shots outside here in summer. Those are pretty flowers you captured.
October 10th, 2023
