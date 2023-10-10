Previous
Lovely Light by narayani
Lovely Light

But also windy. My excuse for poor focus. Lesson 6 completed and uploaded ✅
narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
Diana ace
I am with you as far as wind is concerned, hard to take any flower shots outside here in summer. Those are pretty flowers you captured.
October 10th, 2023  
