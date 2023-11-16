Previous
So Exciting! by narayani
So Exciting!

Beat the playground hands down.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
PhotoCrazy
I remember being fascinated with trucks!
November 16th, 2023  
John Falconer
Absolutely. I love watching this stuff at my age!!
November 16th, 2023  
