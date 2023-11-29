Previous
Yindjibarndi Country by narayani
Photo 2524

Yindjibarndi Country

Marika and I met at John Curtin Gallery to see the Stringer Prize. Our ceramics teacher, Stewart Scambler, was the very deserving winner.
(Panel - 422cm x 140cm Column 203cm x 30cm)
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

narayani

