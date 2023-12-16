Previous
The Builders Have Gone by narayani
Photo 2541

The Builders Have Gone

They finished up yesterday. I spent some time today scraping plaster off the floor. Now it’s up to us to paint and get some flooring down. And get the courtyard back to being usable. Hopefully all before Christmas 😜
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
696% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
They did a great job, still a lot of work for you though.
December 16th, 2023  
