Santa by narayani
Santa

Ren was a lot more open to seeing Santa this year and this one was a lot less intimidating than last year’s.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary.
Diana ace
Such a delightful shot, you both look fabulous!
December 21st, 2023  
