Photo 2548
It’s Starting to Look…
…a lot like Christmas 🎄
Finally have some sort of order in the house and the courtyard is cleared!
However the study and all around the side of the house is full of “stuff” 😅
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3004
photos
25
followers
17
following
698% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd December 2023 9:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
christmas
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, so many huge presents to unwrap!
December 23rd, 2023
