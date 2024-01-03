Previous
A Lovely Spot for Lunch by narayani
Photo 2559

A Lovely Spot for Lunch

Diane took me for a belated birthday lunch to Peninsula Farm Cafe 😊
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise