Previous
Our ANZACS Didn’t Fight for This by narayani
Photo 2573

Our ANZACS Didn’t Fight for This

Interesting slogan…
Some people didn’t like that there was a drag queen reading stories and singing songs at the town hall.
I took Ren along to it but it was too loud and he wanted to leave.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise