Previous
Monet - But Actually Renoir by narayani
Photo 2593

Monet - But Actually Renoir

Went to the Monet exhibition today and was pleasantly surprised to find many other artists featured. Was also pleasantly surprised to see how well this converted to b&w.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hoping to go to London's this year
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise