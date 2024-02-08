Previous
I’m a Ladybird by narayani
Photo 2595

I’m a Ladybird

There was a lot of red in there with strategically placed spots. And a long bath afterwards 😅
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What fun you both must have had, Ren painting and you bathing ;-)
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise