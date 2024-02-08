Sign up
Previous
Photo 2595
I’m a Ladybird
There was a lot of red in there with strategically placed spots. And a long bath afterwards 😅
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
0
narayani
ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
3051
photos
24
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th February 2024 11:55am
Tags
b&w
,
toddler-life
Diana
ace
What fun you both must have had, Ren painting and you bathing ;-)
February 8th, 2024
