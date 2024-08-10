Previous
Morning Walk by narayani
Photo 2779

Morning Walk

Was struck by the shadows and shapes
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, they are lovely.
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise