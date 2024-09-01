Previous
Happy Fathers Day Papa by narayani
Photo 2801

Happy Fathers Day Papa

❤️ Not the best shot but the best I could get
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
767% complete

Diana ace
A gorgeous capture!
September 1st, 2024  
