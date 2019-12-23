Previous
нуарчик by natalytry
17 / 365

нуарчик

Сын наконец-то в саду (сначала больше месяца ремонт крыши, потом неделя соплей).
Утро с эмоциональными качелями, потом под эфиры Ри успокоилась, и - уборка, котлетки вкусные с домашней лапшой.
А потом захотелось чб и чулочков.
В ночь ехать на работу
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
