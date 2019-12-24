Previous
Началась метель by natalytry
18 / 365

Началась метель

Но мы съездили за брюками к нг утреннику сыну (будет солдатом) и сводила сына в бассейн.
Пурга, дорога ужасная.
Но!! День прибавился на минуту)))
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
