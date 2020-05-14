Previous
Впервые вижу, как цветет сосна by natalytry
164 / 365

Впервые вижу, как цветет сосна

Медленный и бессильный день.
Вечером сына к репетитору, он хорошо позанимался.
И заехали на пляж на 15 минут - а люди уже купаются.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
