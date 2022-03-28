Previous
Next
by natalytry
Photo 796

Первое рандомное тест-фото на новый телефон.
Уии)))
Настроила его.
Приболела немного. День слабый.
Вечером гуляли с Вовой - он выгулял меня, немного стало повеселее. Завтра новый хороший мой день будет.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise