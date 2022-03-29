Previous
Делает английский by natalytry
Photo 797

Делает английский

Истеричная поездка с выяснением отношений. ЗАЧЕМ, непонятно. Не в первый раз ситуация.
Но по пути заехала на российскую, все накормлены и довольны)))
Встретила Вову из школы. Прогулялись. Настроение - злая активная ракета
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
