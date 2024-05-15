Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1586

Готовила, шила, гладила, убиралась.
Черешню, стоя на балконе, ела. Кааааайф.
Вечером купила для машины масло и фильтр, поменяла на Калинина.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise