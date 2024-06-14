Previous
Мое веселое ушастое чудо by natalytry
Photo 1640

Мое веселое ушастое чудо

Ранний подъем, душ, завтрак и гулять! Первая полноценная большая прогулка после операции. Устала в конце, но довольная
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
