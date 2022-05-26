Previous
Ужин by natalytry
Photo 855

Ужин

Я сегодня молодец!
С утра в Величк: пару часов пыталась победить катушку для триммера (и победила!!))) Потом весь участок привела в порядок. Ай мощно.
Забегали девочки на чай.
Через авторазборку - в город.
И чудный вечер..
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
