by natalytry
Утром работа за ноутом и домашние дела.
К вечеру примчала Оля, погуляли по дендрарию.
Сходили в Табрисе в ДНС - посмотрела холодильники, потом в салон оптики, Оля линзы сменила.
Счастливая шла обратно!!!))) Вижу, говорит, всё так четко)))
25th June 2022

Nata

@natalytry
