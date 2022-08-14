Sign up
Photo 932
Утро с Лю и Варюшей - мы с ней замечательно поиграли.
Проводила.
Днём отдых (сил так и нет), скатать за продуктами в Пск.
Вечером прогулка с мамой, разобрала вещи в комнате и в комоде.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
932
photos
11
followers
12
following
255% complete
View this month »
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
932
14th August 2022 12:37pm
