by natalytry
Утро с Лю и Варюшей - мы с ней замечательно поиграли.
Проводила.
Днём отдых (сил так и нет), скатать за продуктами в Пск.
Вечером прогулка с мамой, разобрала вещи в комнате и в комоде.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
