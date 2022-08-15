Previous
Next
by natalytry
Photo 933

День ни о чём.
Болею, лечусь, злюсь на себя больную.
Перед сном любимый звонок по видеосвязи - морально стало лучше.
Ряд покупок на ВБ для дома - прилечу, как раз посылки заберу.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise