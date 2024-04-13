Previous
by natalytry
Утром пробежка с Катей, потом с Леей прогулка.
Завтрак, развезти детей, везде попить чай.
До О, много общения.
Вечером шашлык и азартные.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
