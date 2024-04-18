Previous
Небо в 5-30 by natalytry
Небо в 5-30

Сегодня очень ранний подъем)))
С Катюшей прогулка (хот уже не ждала ее).
Завтрак.
С Леей в поля и к реке. Она оценила)))) много времени провели у берега.
Чуть раздрай.
Лечу общением
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
