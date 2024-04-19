Previous
by natalytry
Пробежка.
Завтрак.
Прогулка с Леей.
Заказала пружины передние, завтра менять.
В ВБ клевое красное платье.
Ужин.
Вову в станицу, до пн - до отъезда.
К брату.
До О.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
