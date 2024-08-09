Previous
Infrared style, by mistake !... by neil_ge
6 / 365

Infrared style, by mistake !...

This came about by complete error.
I use Affinity Photo to edit photographs.
When in Adjustment Levels the black slider went to 100% and the white to 0%, a complete inversion and this was the result, I made a few adjustments to finish the work...

ADJ_1228.2
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
1% complete

