365-92_8717_e.1

I took this last evening while I was at an outdoor photographic exhibition celebrating travel photography, and I wanted to share it,

The exhibition was in a redeveloped part of London; Coal Drop Yard, a short walk from Kings Cross station; it is wonderful, an exciting blend of the old victorian buildings with state-of-the-art cutting edge architecture, the whole area had a terrific atmosphere, the warm evening and an air of excitement as we gradually come out of lockdown.

The image is part of a building designed by Thomas Heatherwick.
