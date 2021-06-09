365-92_8717_e.1

I took this last evening while I was at an outdoor photographic exhibition celebrating travel photography, and I wanted to share it,



The exhibition was in a redeveloped part of London; Coal Drop Yard, a short walk from Kings Cross station; it is wonderful, an exciting blend of the old victorian buildings with state-of-the-art cutting edge architecture, the whole area had a terrific atmosphere, the warm evening and an air of excitement as we gradually come out of lockdown.



The image is part of a building designed by Thomas Heatherwick.