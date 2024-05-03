Previous
Hydroelectric pump.... by neil_ge
Photo 1110

Hydroelectric pump....

...manufactured by Gilbert, Gilkes and Gordan Ltd in Kendal.

p-1112
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

BillyBoy
Nice find.
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise