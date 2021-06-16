365-99_9046_e.1

Previous
Before the creation in 1903 of Letchworth, the world’s first Garden City, the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Letchworth Lane was the parish church of Letchworth Village.

Mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086, parts of the building date to the 11th century and is built on the remains of an older Saxon structure.
