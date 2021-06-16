Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
99 / 365
365-99_9046_e.1
Before the creation in 1903 of Letchworth, the world’s first Garden City, the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Letchworth Lane was the parish church of Letchworth Village.
Mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086, parts of the building date to the 11th century and is built on the remains of an older Saxon structure.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
99
photos
9
followers
16
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6 Mark II
Taken
16th June 2021 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close