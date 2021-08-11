365-145_0297_e.1

Previous
by neil_ge
Gardens in front of the Spirella Building.
The Spirella Building, built in the Arts and Crafts manner between 1912 and 1920. The Spirella Company of Great Britain manufactured corsets in Letchworth Garden City between 1910 to 1989.
Neil

