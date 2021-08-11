Sign up
145 / 365
365-145_0297_e.1
Gardens in front of the Spirella Building.
The Spirella Building, built in the Arts and Crafts manner between 1912 and 1920. The Spirella Company of Great Britain manufactured corsets in Letchworth Garden City between 1910 to 1989.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
