British Pullman Belmond Express “The Golden Age of Travel”

My wife and I were gifted an amazing experience on the British Pullman Belmond Express, a train journey around Kent with a 5-course lunch.

Wonderful food and wine, we met with interesting, fun fellow travellers. We were hosted in scrumptious vintage carriages. The train was pulled by Her Majesty's Queen Elisabeth's Royal diesel engine.

All in all a wonderful day.

