310 / 365
365-310_3403_e.1
The rotting fibres from the roots of a fallen tree.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Neil
@neil_ge
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6 Mark II
Taken
28th January 2022 3:45pm
mittens (Marilyn)
Great textures in this.
February 17th, 2022
